Sri Lanka smashed 72 runs in the last four overs to reach 183 (Image: ICC)

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Skipper Dasun Shanaka played a useful cameo while opening batter Pathum Nissanka smashed a solid fifty as Sri Lanka reached 183/5 in the 20 overs against India in the second T20I on Saturday.

In the last four overs, Sri Lanka smashed 72 runs to reach 183 with Nissanka (75 )and Shanaka (47 off 19) both hammering the Indian bowlers out of the park.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start as the side scored 32 runs after the completion of powerplay.

The visitors continued scoring runs at a brisk rate before Ravindra Jadeja removed opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka in the ninth over.

In the next couple of overs, Sri Lanka lost two more wickets as Harshal Patel picked his first wicket of day.

Sri Lanka were 102/4 in the 15th over but Pathum Nissanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka played some lusty shots and took Sri Lanka over the 150-run mark in the 19th over.

Sri Lanka scored 183 runs in the allotted 20 overs as Shanaka smashed the last two balls for six to end the innings on a high. India need 184 runs to win the T20I series and the second match.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 183/5 (Pathum Nissanka 75, Dasun Shanaka 47; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-27) vs India (ANI)

