Sports News | No Podium Ceremonies for Formula One Due to Coronavirus

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 09:14 AM IST
Colorado [USA], June 13 (ANI): There will be no podium ceremonies when the Formula One season starts, Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has confirmed.

The decision has been taken as a part of the new rules to safeguard everyone from the threat of coronavirus.

Among the decisions, the pre-race drivers' parade has also been scrapped. Drives would not be standing together for the national anthem and trophies will not be handed over directly.

"The practices we have had in the past just can't be done. The very packed grid that was a feature of F1 racing just can't happen. The podium procedure can't happen as it does now, but we are looking at doing something on the grid after the race. One option would be to line the cars up on the track and the drivers will stand in front of cars," the official website of Formula One quoted Brawn as saying.

"We can't present the trophies, as you can't have someone in close proximity presenting a trophy, but we have worked it out, we have plans and procedures, we're looking at how we can present it on TV," he added.

The Formula One 2020 season will be beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

F1 currently expects the opening races to be closed events but hopes that fans will be able to attend again when it is safe to do so.

The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race on the same track.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will follow a week after that, before a break. There will be then two back to back races at Silverstone, followed by the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow that, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
