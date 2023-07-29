Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): NorthEast United FC announced the addition of two promising Indian footballers, Fredy Chawngthansanga and Shighil Nambrath, to their squad. The club's commitment to nurturing and developing young talents is further evident with these strategic signings.

According to ISL, both players have signed two-year contracts with the Highlanders, marking an exciting new phase in their football journeys. Both Fredy and Shighil Nambrath honed their skills in the youth setup at Bengaluru FC, showcasing their prowess in 2nd Division League matches.

Also Read | Durand Cup 2023 Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Online, Telecast and All You Need to Know.

Their exceptional performances culminated in a remarkable victory at the 2023 Reliance Foundation Development League National Championship earlier this year. Now, the 20-year-old midfielders are hoping to make their mark in the Indian Super League (ISL) while training with the NorthEast United FC first team.

NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Naushad Moosa, who closely observed the youngsters grow during their time at Bengaluru FC, praised the two signings, saying, "Fredy and Shighil were under my wing for four years and it has been a joy to watch them grow. Their understanding of our football philosophy is commendable. They possess exceptional technical skills and are fully aware of the playing principles of our head coach, Juan Pedro Benali."

Also Read | Cricket at Olympics: T20 Likely to Feature in Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028.

Speaking on completing their move to the Highlanders, Shighil, who is from Malappuram, Kerala, said, “I already feel comfortable coming here to Northeast. The club's reputation and passionate fanbase create an incredible atmosphere, and I'm determined to make a positive impact on the field. With the guidance of the coaching staff, I aim to sharpen my skills and contribute to the team's success.”

Mizoram-born Fredy expressed his pride on joining the club stating, “Representing NorthEast United FC fills me with pride, especially as someone from the Northeast region. The club's focus on nurturing young talent aligns perfectly with my aspirations. I'm eager to learn and adapt to the challenges of the ISL, and with the support of the coaching staff, I believe I can make a significant impact on the field.”

NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane emphasised the club's vision for nurturing young talent, “The signings of Fredy and Shighil reflect our continued dedication towards youth development. These two talented players join our ranks with the determination to make their mark in the ISL. As a club, we are excited to provide them with the right resources and guidance to excel, as they epitomise our mission of nurturing young talents and creating a bright future for Indian football.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)