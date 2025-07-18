New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced appointment of its president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, as the Interim Chairperson of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Committee on E-Sports, E-Games, and Technological Innovations.

The same has been confirmed via a formal letter sent yesterday from the ISSF Headquarters in Munich, addressed to Singh Deo and duly signed by the ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo, a NRAI press release said.

The appointment marks an important milestone for India's growing influence in international shooting sport governance, the release said.

The newly formed committee is a strategic initiative by the ISSF to explore and integrate emerging digital and technological trends such as virtual and augmented reality formats, e-shooting competitions, and innovations in judging and training technologies.

"Singh Deo's appointment to this critical role is a recognition of his visionary leadership, deep commitment to the development of shooting sports, and his proactive approach to embracing technology-driven progress," the release said.

It is worth noting that, in its effort to promote the sport of shooting globally, the NRAI, under Singh Deo's leadership, has also sanctioned the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), with support from the ISSF.

The national governing body has allocated the window between November 20, 2025 and December 2, 2025 for the first edition of the highly-anticipated league, which is also expected to see digital and technological innovations.

"I am deeply honoured to be entrusted by the ISSF with this exciting responsibility. The future of sport lies at the intersection of technology and accessibility. As we work towards creating frameworks that bring virtual and e-shooting into the mainstream, I look forward to collaborating with global experts to shape an inclusive and innovation-driven future for the shooting community," NRAI president said.

Singh Deo's appointment comes at a time when India's shooting sport ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with younger athletes and coaches embracing technology in training, and fans engaging through digital platforms like never before.

His leadership of the ISSF committee is expected to further India's contribution to global shooting sport innovation.

The committee's mandate includes: Exploring the regulatory and competitive framework for E-shooting and E-gaming formats; evaluating global best practices in technological innovation in shooting sport and recommending pilot projects and digital platforms for broader fan engagement.

This development underscores India's growing stature in global sport governance and opens new avenues for Indian sport tech innovators to contribute on the international stage, the release said. (ANI)

