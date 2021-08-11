Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated the Indian hockey players of the state and handed them cash awards for their historic performances at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

While Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were awarded Rs 2.5 crores each following the national men team's historic bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were handed Rs 50 lakhs each after the women's side reached the semifinal stage for the first time in Olympics.

Patnaik also handed Lakra and Rohidas offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State Police department during the felicitation program at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The chief minister lauded the performances of the two teams and advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

The players expressed their gratitude with Lakra presenting the chief minister the Indian team jersey with signatures of all team members.

Ekka also presented the chief minister with the women's team jersey signed by all the team members.

The Indian men's team had defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's first medal in the sport in 41 years.

The women's team, however, also to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

