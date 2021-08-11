Lionel Messi's former Barcelona colleague Andres Iniesta has spoken about the Argentine's transfer to PSG and said that it is quite difficult to see him in another shirt. Lionel Messi had been with Barcelona for 21 years and his departure from the Catalans was also quite sudden. His transfer to PSG happened within a span of 5-6 days and Barcelona fans are still getting over the fact that Messi is no longer associated with the Catalan. Iniesta also sounded equally shocked about the same. Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: Check Date, Timings & Live Streaming & Online Telecast Details for the Presser Hosted by PSG.

While elaborating on Messi's departure Iniesta was at a loss of words and explained, "Leo really has represented Barca for so many years. But sometimes circumstances dictate things. I don’t have the inside track but it is a situation people will just have to deal with." The former Barcelona midfielder hailed Messi and opined that he has never seen a player like Messi. Iniesta was also asked if he would want to return to Barcelona someday to which he did not rule out the possibility of the same. For Iniesta, Barcelona is his home and he would want to return to Barcelona in any capacity.

Talking about Messi, he signed up with PSG a couple of days ago and the French outfit announced the signing of the six-time Ballon d'Or Award winner. The pictures and videos of the same are doing the rounds on social media. PSG has also organised a press conference to announce the signing of Messi.

