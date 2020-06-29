Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) Odisha FC on Monday hired the services of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club.

After playing for Indian Arrows and Sporting Clube de Goa, Ravi was selected for Delhi Dynamos in the second season of the ISL.

He has also played in the league for NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons respectively. The Uttar Pradesh-born goalkeeper had represented I-League side Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career.

Welcoming him, Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma said, "I am happy to have Ravi join our squad. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and can give good competition to Arsh and Kamaljit."

A delighted Ravi said, "I am excited to be joining Odisha FC and I hope I can help the club compete for titles and trophies and hopefully play in AFC very soon. Looking forward to joining Ama Team."

