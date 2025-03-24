Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): On Day 5 of the final phase of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025, the Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins in their respective matches here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In the first match, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana 2-0 in Pool A. Prativa Kindo (9') and Shibani Lugun (59') scored for their team to take the game away from table toppers Hockey Haryana. The Hockey Association has now moved to the second spot in the pool standings.

Also Read | Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals’ 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

In the other match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in Pool A. Laltlachhungi (42') and Manglawmsang (58') scored for Hockey Mizoram, whereas, on the other hand, Suneeta Kumari (54') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. With this win, Hockey Mizoram is now in the third position in the pool standings, whereas Hockey Madhya Pradesh slipped to fifth position.

In the third match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bengal 4-2 in Pool A to secure its first win in the tournament. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (18'), Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (29'), Nikku Gurjar (54') and Khushi (56') scored for Hockey Maharashtra in the second and fourth quarters of the game. In response, Jamuna Ekka (3') opened an account for Hockey Bengal, joined by captain Subila Tirkey (48'), who also scored one goal. Hockey Maharashtra is in the sixth position, whereas Hockey Bengal is yet to open its account in the pool standings.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Under the Same Roof, Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Championships To be Defended and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

In the last match today, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 8-0 in Pool A, in a high-scoring thriller. Both Sangita Kumari (2', 21', 48') and Sweety Dungdung (20', 35', 51') scored a hat-trick for Hockey Jharkhand. Pinki Kumari (23', 37') also scored a brace to take the game further away from Manipur Hockey. Hockey Jharkhand now holds the fourth position in the pool standings, whereas Manipur Hockey is in seventh place, with one win in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)