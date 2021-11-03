Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (PTI) Odisha on Wednesday said it was well prepared to host the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra reviewed the progress of different works associated with the tournament and directed the departments concerned to finish the arrangements well before time.

Sports and Youth Services Secretary Veneel Krishna said the event will be held at Kalinga Stadium where top 16 teams of the world would participate.

The tournament would be played in four pools with quarter finals, semi-finals and the final.

In total, 48 matches will be held during the tournament. Five matches per day will be held from November 24 to 27, and four matches each day from November 28 to December 5, Krishna said.

Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile will play in Pool-A, while India, Canada, France and Poland will play in Pool-B.

Netherland, Spain, Korea and the US are in Pool-C, and Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt are in Pool-D. Approximately 600 players and officials would participate in the event, Krishna said.

Issues relating to travel and accommodation of the teams, their local transport, catering, security, development of the stadium, venue operations, waste management, regular COVID tests were among those discussed at the meeting.

In view of the COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be allowed in the stadium.

The chief secretary directed officials to ensure live screening of the matched in different parts of the city.

