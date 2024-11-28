New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) is set to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in India, with players gearing up for this historic global event. Among them is Sachin Bhargo, a young athlete who has overcome numerous challenges to establish himself in the sport and is thrilled about the upcoming multi-nation tournament.

Coming from a farming family, Sachin faced significant struggles in the early years of his career. However, with the unwavering support of his coach, he persevered through these hardships. Recalling a pivotal moment, Sachin shared how he almost quit Kho Kho but was encouraged by his coach, who even offered him a place to stay.

"When I was a kid, we lived in Dewas (in the city). But after my grandparents passed away, there was no one to take care of the farm, so my family moved to the village. At that time, I faced many challenges regarding where and how I could continue my education and sport. My parents wanted me to move with them, but I told them I wanted to play Kho Kho. I started crying and called my coach, Praveenji Sante, asking for advice. He told me, 'Pack your bags and come to my house,' and I stayed with him for a year," Sachin recounted, according to a KKFI release.

Sachin's journey took a significant turn when he was drafted by Telugu Yoddhas' head coach, Sumit Bhatia, during the first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. Following this, he made his international debut for India at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the World Cup, Sachin said, "I am very excited about the Kho Kho World Cup and hope to get selected and play. My family, coaches, and fans will be delighted if I participate. This World Cup will bring tremendous support to Kho Kho. Many people are unaware of the game, and some even question its relevance. Now, they will see how amazing Kho Kho is. Just as cricket, football, and hockey are recognised worldwide, I want everyone to know about Kho Kho."

Sachin also highlighted the importance of fitness and how KKFI's incorporation of sports sciences is helping reduce muscle injuries.

"It is very beneficial. Many players do strength workouts daily, but this can be counterproductive as muscles don't get enough time to rest, increasing the risk of injuries and hampering performance. Sports science provides valuable insights into an individual's body and strength, allowing us to train more effectively," he explained.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will be held from January 13 to 19 in New Delhi, India, with 24 countries participating. (ANI)

