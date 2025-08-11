Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): The inaugural season of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series concluded with Team Orangutan securing first place and a record-breaking lead of 61 points, lifting the championship trophy after three days of intense Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) action at the LAN finale. Held from August 8 to August 10 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the event featured a massive Rs 1 crore prize pool and drew thousands of fans on the ground.

The tournament began on July 21 with 32 teams. Thirty squads (teams) were invited squads and two teams qualified through the Community Cup after a rigorous qualifier stage. From the group stage, the top eight teams from the overall standings went straight to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 24 competed in the semi-finals. Eight more teams advanced from there, completing the 16-team LAN finals lineup.

Across the 18 matches played at the LAN, Orangutan emerged as champions with 217 points, securing INR 55 lakh from the prize pool. Meta Ninza finished second with 156 points, followed by K9 Esports in third with 121 points. Orangutan's Ankit Shukla (AKop) was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his stellar showing, amassing 62 finishes in the finals.

Arman aka Aaru, IGL of Orangutan, said, "Four years ago, it was just a dream. Today, it's in our hands. Every setback, every close call, every tough day only made us stronger. We never gave up, and that made all the difference."

Fans at the venue were also treated to special meet-and-greet sessions with some of India's most popular gaming creators from S8UL and Revenant XSpark, including Naman Mathur (Mortal), Raj Varma (Snax), Gulrez Khan (JokerKiHaveli), Payal Dhare (PayalGaming), Kaashvi Hiranandani (KaashPlays), and Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP).

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, commented, "At iQOO, we believe the future of gaming lies in creating meaningful opportunities for the esports community. The iQOO Battlegrounds Series is our flagship gaming IP, bringing India's best teams to the grand stage. My heartfelt congratulations to iQOO Orangutan for their exceptional win, and to Meta Ninza and K9 Esports for their spirited performance. We're proud to provide a platform that celebrates skill, passion, and ambition, driving India's esports ecosystem to new heights."

Executed by NODWIN Gaming and powered by iQOO, the Battlegrounds Series is the brand's flagship esports property, designed to showcase top-tier BGMI talent while nurturing the next generation of competitive gamers. Since its inception in 2020, iQOO has been committed to supporting esports, and the first season of this tournament further reinforces that commitment.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, added, "The iQOO Battlegrounds Series is a perfect example of performance-driven innovation meeting grassroots talent and world-class tournament execution. Congratulations to Orangutan on a well-deserved victory, and kudos to all teams for showcasing the competitive spirit that defines India's esports scene. With partners like iQOO, our mission is to keep raising the bar, and taking Indian esports to stages that resonate globally."

The success of the inaugural season sets the stage for the iQOO Battlegrounds Series to become a mainstay in India's esports calendar, offering a professional platform for players to compete, grow, and make their mark on the global stage. (ANI)

