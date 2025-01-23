Leh, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government's top priority is to develop sports across the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and the union territory of Ladakh.

In a message during the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 here, Modi reiterated the government's commitment to spread sporting activities across India and said how Ladakh and J&K have not only "elevated the culture of sports in our country, but also boosted tourism, showcasing the nation's beauty and diversity."

"Our government attaches top priority to sports development in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Through 100 Khelo India Centres in Jammu & Kashmir and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh for athletics, archery, and boxing, our efforts are shaping the region into a hub of sporting excellence," said PM Modi.

"KIWG 2025 will play a crucial role in taking our sporting excellence to the next level."

On an icy morning, the KIWG 2025 got off to a rousing start at the iconic NDS Stadium here on Thursday.

The first part of the KIWG 2025 is being hosted by the Union Territory of Ladakh till January 27.

The union territory of Jammu & Kashmir will host the games from February 22-25.

Meanwhile the flight from Delhi, which was carrying Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was to grace the KIWG 2025 opening in person, could not land at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport due to bad weather.

Several dignitaries, including the Lt Governor of UT-Ladakh, Brigadier Dr BD Mishra, was present in the opening ceremony.

A cultural display and an exhibition ice-hockey match made for a crisp ceremony.

Mandaviya expressed his disappointment at missing the opening ceremony but encouraged all the stakeholders by stating that India was truly a "4D sports destination."

"If I talk of one and a great united India, then I also look at the diversity hidden in it and the benefits that come from it.

"Currently we are in Leh, we can hold the Winter Games here due to the prevalent weather conditions. If we go towards the Northeast, it's a great region for the development of adventure sports," he said.

"Going forward, we will explore the immense possibilities of beach games in south India, we will see all our other popular games being organised on the west coast. This tells us that we are a 4D Nation in terms of sports," Mandaviya added.

The KIWG 2025 started on Thursday with ice hockey matches at the NDS complex and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre.

Nineteen teams, comprising states, union territories and institutional outfits like Army and ITBP, are competing.

A total of 594 participants, of which 428 are athletes, are involved in the Ladakh leg of KIWG 2025.

This is the second time Ladakh is hosting the winter Games, which is into its fifth edition.

