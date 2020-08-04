Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday named the 16-member squad for the first Test against England which kicks off on August 5 at Manchester.

Pakistan has included two wicket keepers Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad. The side has also included Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi in the 16 member squad for the first Test.

Pakistan's squad for the first Test against England: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Aazam (VC), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah.

Pakistan and England are slated to play three Tests and three T20Is against each other. The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Pakistan last toured England for a Test series was in 2016 and the four-match Test series had ended in a 2-2 draw. (ANI)

