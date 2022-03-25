Lahore, Mar 25 (AP) Pakistan slipped to 190-5 in its second innings at tea on Friday against Australia on an intriguing last day of the series-deciding third Test.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the crease on 46 not out but Australia still has 37 overs left on a worn-out wicket as it bids to clinch the three-match series 1-0 on its first tour to Pakistan since 1998.

The hosts need an improbable 161 more runs with tailender Sajid Khan 8 not out off 35 balls.

Australia had set up a tricky target of 351 when it boldly declared its second innings at 227-3 on Day 4.

Babar was lucky to survive after Australia didn't go for a television referral as the replays showed he had gloved a catch to Steve Smith diving in the slips off Nathan Lyon. Travis Head then didn't react in time and misjudged Babar's chance at deep mid-wicket as the ball fell just short of him in the last over before tea.

The last day's pitch has offered plenty of turn and bounce to Lyon, who has picked up 2-67 after bowling a marathon spell of 22 overs in the two sessions.

Pakistan's middle-order fell apart against the menacing reverse swing of Pat Cummins in the second session after Lyon had ended the prolonged defiance of Imam-ul-Haq (70) in his first over after lunch.

Imam, who scored centuries in each innings of a tame drawn first test, was caught close to the wicket after battling for more than 4 1/2 hours and facing 199 balls.

Cummins then ended a below-par series for Fawad Alam (11) series by trapping the left-hander leg before wicket before winning an lbw decision against Mohammad Rizwan (0).

Rizwan could have survived had he gone for referral as the replays showed the ball had clearly hit the wicketkeeper-batter well outside the line of off stump.

Earlier, Australia had pinned down Pakistan to 136-2 at lunch, allowing the home team to add only 63 runs in an extended 2-1/2 hour first session.

Azhar Ali (17) was adjudged caught close to the wicket by the TV umpire after the batter went for a sweep against Lyon and the ball popped out to Smith.

Onfield umpire Ahsan Raza ruled in the batter's favor but Australia went for referral and, after several inconclusive replays, the TV umpire Asif Yaqoob overturned the decision.

Babar survived a close runout chance late in the first session when Head's throw missed the stumps and Lyon couldn't gather the ball cleanly at the non-striker's end.

Australia had made early inroads when opener Abdullah Shafique failed to add a run to his overnight 27 after Pakistan resumed on 73-0.

Cameron Green struck in his second over when he had Shafique caught behind as the batter tried to push the ball away from his body and got a healthy edge behind the wicket.

Australia scored 391 in its first innings after opting to bat first, and Pakistan reached 268 in reply. AP

