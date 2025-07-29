London [UK], July 29 (ANI): Worcestershire announced the signing of Pakistan international leg-spinner Usama Mir on a three-year T20 contract on Tuesday.

The deal will see Mir join the Pears as an overseas player for the 2026 season, before becoming classed as a homegrown player from 2027 onwards, according to the Worcestershire website.

Also Read | Kho Kho Secures Spot in India’s Major National Sports Calendars, Signals New Era of Popularity.

The 29-year-old spinner brings international pedigree to Worcestershire, having previously represented Pakistan across all formats, whilst appearing in T20 leagues around the world, including the Australian Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and The Hundred.

Mir, known for his control and reliable wicket-taking ability, will bolster Worcestershire's spin bowling options and add valuable experience to the squad.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch India Champions vs West Indies Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

The first year of his contract will be as part of the club's overseas player quota, while in years two and three, he will qualify as a local player due to residency regulations, a move that emphasises Worcestershire's long-term strategic planning.

Speaking on the signing, Ashley Giles, Worcestershire's CEO, said the longevity of the deal was a crucial factor, "We're thrilled to welcome Usama to Worcestershire. He's a high-calibre cricketer with the skills and temperament to make a real impact at this level."

"His ability to transition into a homegrown player from 2027 gives us great flexibility in squad planning and shows our commitment to building a competitive team for the long term."

Head Coach, Alan Richardson, said securing the services of someone of Usama's quality is a statement of intent and indicates the club's ambitions moving forward, "It's huge for Worcestershire. The club has a very proud history and a rich history of quality overseas signings. I am looking forward to seeing Usama get to work. The signing underlines our intent to strengthen the squad with international quality while we continue to invest in growth through our youth and pathway system." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)