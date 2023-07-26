Colombo, Jul 26 (AP) Abdullah Shafique's century helped Pakistan take control of the second test against Sri Lanka after reaching 273 for three at lunch Wednesday to take a 107-run lead on the third day.

After only 9.5 overs were possible on day two due to rain and a wet outfield, Pakistan's batters put their side in a commanding position in the game.

Opening batter Shafique completed his fourth test hundred in the morning and was unbeaten on 137 at lunch.

Shafique got a life when on 42 on the first day as Prabath Jayasuriya put down a return catch. His total has come off 219 deliveries and contained 12 fours and three sixes.

Shafique added 89 runs for the third wicket with Babar Azam as Pakistan consolidated its position in the morning session.

Sri Lanka found the breakthrough when Jayasuriya had Babar leg before wicket, a decision the Pakistan captain went onto review unsuccessfully.

There was no stopping Shafique, however, who put the loose balls away while putting up a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel, the hero of the first test when he became the first Pakistan player to post a double hundred in Sri Lanka, was unbeaten on 32.

Sri Lanka collapsed in its first innings and the home side was out for 166 runs having elected to bat first.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Galle by four wickets. (AP)

