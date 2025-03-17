Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Super Strikers stormed to victory in the inaugural Elite Cricket Tournament, thrashing Dynamic Daredevils by six wickets in the grand finale on Sunday. The star of the match was Panchal, who delivered a breathtaking knock of 145 runs off just 34 balls, earning him the 'Player of the Match' award.

Batting first in the Sports Elite Cricket Tournament final, Dynamic Daredevils posted a formidable 200/6 in 20 overs, setting the stage for an electrifying chase here at ground Sportscube in Gurugram. The innings was powered by stellar performances from Sushant Singh (83 off 45 balls), Ansh (31 off 21 balls), and Amaan Alvi (43 off 33 balls).

However, Super Strikers made light work of the target, chasing down 201 in just 9.3 overs. Despite a shaky start at 15/2 in the second over, Panchal turned the game on its head with an explosive innings, hammering five boundaries and 20 sixes to take the final beyond Dynamic Daredevils' reach.

Panchal was well-supported by Jassi, who played a quickfire cameo of 26 runs off six balls to seal the win

The Sports Elite Cricket Tournament provided a unique platform for young and aspiring cricketers to compete alongside Ranji Trophy players and experienced professionals, enhancing their exposure to high-intensity competition.

Notably, Super Strikers, a team owned by Servotech Sports, made waves in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024, impressing fans with performances and showcasing the depth of talent nurtured by the organization. (ANI)

