Mumbai, October 29: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has taken the first fundamental steps towards his bowling comeback, raising hopes of his return during the upcoming Ashes series, according to Fox Cricket. Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that Steve Smith will lead the side in Cummins' absence, with the 32-year-old pacer recovering from a lumbar bone stress injury in his back. Cummins is set to miss the opening Test in Perth next month but is pushing hard to regain fitness in time for the second match, a day-night encounter at the Gabba starting December 4. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins To Miss First Test, Steve Smith To Lead Australia Against England at Perth.

Although Pat Cummins had a light run-up, he rolled his arms over in his training session. Scott Boland is almost certain to make the playing XI in Cummins' place, while Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, Xavier Bartlett, and Fergus O'Neill are among the pacers being considered for a squad call-up. Steve Smith Scores Century for New South Wales Against Queensland Bulls in Sheffield Shield, Australia Captain Slams Hundred at The Gabba Ahead of Ashes 2025-26.

Cummins' absence is a huge blow for the Aussies. In the 2023 drawn Ashes series in the UK, he ended up as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps at an average of 37.72, with best figures of 6/91. He also made some vital contributions with the bat. The first Test will kick off on November 21.

Ashes 2025-26 Series Schedule

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25.

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8.

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21.

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30.

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8.

