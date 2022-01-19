Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Wednesday interacted with the Indian women's football team ahead of its lung-opener in the AFC Women's Asia Cup and said the players will be paid bonus if the side makes the quarter-finals.

India take on Iran in the tournament opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Also Read | SA vs IND, 1st ODI 2022 Match Result: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Bowlers Help Hosts Register 31-Run Win.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of you for making it to the final squad. We are all proud of you. There could not be a happier moment than us hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup on our home soil,” Patel was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by the AIFF.

“We all pray that you play well, and hope that you reach the quarterfinals. We will also award a prize money if you do so. It will be a proud moment for us all,” Patel declared.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

India have been drawn against Islamic Republic of Iran (January 20), Chinese Taipei (January 23) and China PR (January 26) in Group A of the competition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)