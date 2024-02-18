Dambulla [Sri Lanka], February 18 (ANI): Speedster Matheesha Pathirana's four-wicket haul powered Sri Lanka to a breathtaking win over Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan decided to field first. However, their idea to chase down the target failed infront of the Sri Lankan bowling attack as the hosts clinched a 4-run win in the 1st T20I.

Pathum Nissanka (6 runs from 4 balls) and Kusal Mendis (10 runs from 8 balls) opened for the hosts, however, both failed to give a kickstart.

Dhananjaya de Silva (24 runs from 17 balls) and Samarawickrama (25 runs from 24) displayed an average performance after coming in the middle order.

Wanindu Hasaranga (67 runs from 32 balls) played a captain's knock on Saturday and powered Sri Lanka to 160 in the first inning. He smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 209.38. No other Sri Lankan batters played an impressive knock.

Meanwhile, Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged three wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 25 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

In the run chase, Afghan skipper Ibrahim Zadran (67* runs from 55 balls) played a stupendous unbeaten knock but his effort fell short infront of the hosts' bowling attack. Zadran played a pivotal role in chasing the target and smashed 8 fours at a strike rate of 121.67.

Apart from Zadran, no other Afghan batter could cross the 50-run mark in the second inning as the hosts held the visitors at 156/6.

Apart from Pathirana's four-wicket haul. Dasun Shanaka picked two wickets. On the other hand, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, and Hasaranga bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 160 (Wanindu Hasaranga 67, Sadeera Samarawickrama 25, Dhananjaya de Silva 24; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/25) vs Afghanistan 156/9 (Ibrahim Zadran 67*, Karim Janat 20, Gulbadin Naib 16; Matheesha Pathirana 4/24). (ANI)

