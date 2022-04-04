Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Liam Livingstone, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his performance against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, is hopeful that his spin bowling will come more into play as the IPL 2022 goes on.

Livingstone led from the front with an all-round show in Punjab Kings' comprehensive victory over CSK as he scored his maiden IPL half-century and claimed two crucial wickets with the ball.

The English cricketer in the post-match presentation said: "The first two games hadn't gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay."

"Got to try as smart as we can. All our conversations have been 'try and be as exciting as we can'. Nice to get a few today. I've been swinging hard enough, nice to get a couple off the middle today," he added.

The 28-year-old all-rounder also talked about his forgettable form with Rajasthan Royals last season. He said: "You don't need to remind me about it (his IPL record previously). Struggled with RR as well last year. Nice to have a performance like this. Bowling is something I really enjoy. Something I've spent a lot of time on. Been nice to contribute."

"Hopefully as the tournament goes on, my spin comes into play. I also bat in the nets with Odean Smith, he's got me covered by a long way, trust me. I'm sure he'll get going at some point and you'll see why," he added.

Punjab Kings will next clash with Gujarat Titans on April 8 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

