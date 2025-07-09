New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Interim Committee overseeing the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday reinforced its long-standing policy of disallowing personal coaches and support staff at official national camps.

The directive underscores a critical shift in Indian boxing, away from fragmented, individual-led preparations and toward a single, united system designed for global impact and excellence.

Both male and female boxers have shown significant progress, with India securing six medals at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil and a record-breaking haul of 11 medals, including three golds in the women's categories, at the Astana edition earlier this year.

"This process brings greater discipline, data-driven feedback, and long-term athlete development into focus. Our recent medal tally, including the landmark performance at the World Boxing Cup reinforces that a centralised model delivers results. We are committed to strengthening this system to sustain and scale elite-level success," said Arun Malik, Executive Director, BFI and member of the Interim Committee.

The national camps are currently being led by head coaches D S Yadav (men) and Dr Chandralal (women), ensuring technical alignment across weight classes and competition formats.

