Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): It was a stunning fourth quarter by Patna Pirates that defined their win over Dabang Delhi KC, beating them 33-30 in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Substitute Ankit Rana led the comeback win in style with his 12 raid points, as they ended the Season 8 champions' winning streak.

Dabang Delhi KC looked composed in the opening 10 minutes, with Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar driving their momentum. Neeraj's clever raids and Pawar's Do-Or-Die success gave Dabang Delhi an early cushion. Backed by the defensive presence of Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal, they tightened the screws on the Pirates' raiders, as per the PKL press release.

The Pirates, though, kept snapping at their opponents' heels with timely contributions. Ayan and Sudhakar chipped in with raid points to keep the scoreboard moving. Navdeep and Ankit's tackles provided defensive resistance, ensuring the gap didn't widen. But at the 10-minute mark, Dabang Delhi were firmly in control with a handy 4-point lead.

Dabang Delhi KC tightened their grip in the second quarter, with Neeraj Narwal continuing to dictate the pace. The raider reached six points by halftime, consistently troubling the Pirates' defence. Ajinkya and Ashu Malik chipped in, while Surjeet Singh joined in defence with crucial points.

The Pirates tried to stay afloat, but Delhi's collective effort proved too strong. Ankit's Super Tackle briefly lifted the Pirates, yet it wasn't enough to stop them. Dabang Delhi's pressure culminated in a brilliant 'ALL OUT' just before the break, stamping their authority on the contest. With a 19-10 lead at halftime, Delhi carried the impetus into the second half.

The three-time champions showed real grit in the third quarter, chipping away at Dabang Delhi's lead with a spirited fightback. Ayan led the charge in attack, keeping the defence under pressure with timely raids. He found strong support from substitute Ankit Rana, who delivered a flurry of points against Dabang Delhi's stalwart defenders.

In defence, skipper Ankit Jaglan stood tall, producing crucial tackles to halt the opponents' rhythm at key moments. His effort, combined with Navdeep's support, gave the Pirates the backbone they needed to stay in the contest. While Neeraj and Ajinkya still kept their team ticking, the Pirates' resurgence was undeniable.

The Pirates saved their best for the final quarter, staging a sensational comeback to snatch victory from Dabang Delhi K.C. The two Ankits -- Ankit Rana in attack and skipper Ankit Jaglan in defence -- completely turned the tide of the contest.

Rana unleashed a storm of raid points, including a match-defining 'ALL OUT', while Jaglan's decisive tackles broke Dabang Delhi's rhythm. The Pirates, once trailing, suddenly had the momentum firmly on their side.

Dabang Delhi, despite Neeraj and Ashu's efforts, simply could not match Patna's intensity in the dying stages. The Pirates racked up a stunning 16 points in the final 10 minutes, compared to just five from their opponents, sealing a thrilling 33-30 win and ending the Dabang Delhi's winning streak. (ANI)

