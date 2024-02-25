New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz scored again for Arsenal as the Gunners beat Newcastle United by 4-1 in a crucial Premier League (PL) encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.

Sven Botman made the first breakthrough of the game with his goal in the 18th minute. Following that, Havertz (24'), Saka (65') and Jakub Kiwior (69') were on the score sheet to help the Gunners thrash Newcastle. On the other hand, Joseph Willock scored the lone goal for the visitors.

Newcastle chose Loris Karius under the goalpost after their first-choice goalie Martin Dubravka was ill. Meanwhile, Karius failed to push away properly Gabriel's header from a corner and later got back into his own goal after a deflection from Botman. The second goal came when Martinelli opened up the visitors' defence as he cut back for Kai Havertz to maximise the scoreline.

Newcastle tried to make a comeback in the game but Saka scored the third goal of the game after cutting back on his left and making a clinical shot.

Kiwior put the final pin on the coffin from a forced home header from another corner off Lewis Miley, which Karius failed to get a grip on. Just before the final whistle of the game, Willock scored a consolation goal from the header against his former club.

The defeat leaves Newcastle in eighth place in the PL standings with 15 points off the top four and 10 behind fifth-placed Tottenham. Meanwhile, the Gunners stand in third place in the standings with 58 points.

On the other hand, Manchester United faced a 1-2 loss against Fulham at the Old Trafford on Saturday. Both sides failed to score in the first 45 minutes. However, the first goal came in the game from Newcastle's Calvin Bassey in the 68th minute. Later, the Red Devils defender Hary Maguire levelled the scoreline in the 89th minute. But the hosts failed to keep the lead for a longer time as Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the added minutes of the second half.

The 2-1 loss will be a big blow for the United as they stand in sixth place in the PL standings with 44 points. (ANI)

