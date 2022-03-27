New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.

Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel on Sunday.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

