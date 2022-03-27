The main race of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to get underway on March 27, Sunday. The race would be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah and would begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Red Bull's Sergio Perez grabbed the pole position a day ago, for the very first time in his career. And he would have the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz begin the race at the second and third spots respectively. Last season's World Champion Max Verstappen would begin at fourth. Lewis Hamilton is set to start at the 16th spot after the Englishman was knocked out in the first qualifying session, for the first time since 2017. Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Outrace Max Verstappen During Day 3 of Formula 1 2022 Pre-Season Testing Event

Hamilton had won the Saudi Arabian GP last year. After getting knocked out, he said, "Just struggled with the balance of the car. Not where we want to be," as quoted by Express.co.uk. Fans in India looking for live streaming and live telecast of the Saudi Arabian GP can scroll below.

When is the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The main race is scheduled to begin on March 27, 2022 (Sunday) and has a start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2022 Saudi Arabian GP Main Race on TV?

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP main race on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2022 Saudi Arabian GP Main Race?

Dsiney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch 2022 Saudi Arabian GP main race live streaming.

