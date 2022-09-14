New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Wednesday to former Davis Cup captain of India Naresh Kumar and said he played a major role in popularising tennis in the country.

"Shri Naresh Kumar will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Indian sports. He played a major role in popularising tennis. In addition to being a great player he was also an exceptional mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Chelsea vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kumar, who famously mentored a young Leander Paes as India's Davis Cup captain, died in Kolkata on Wednesday at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife Sunita and three children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)