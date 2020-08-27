Paris, Aug 27 (AP) France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Eduardo Camavinga Replaces Manchester United Player in France Squad For UEFA Nations League 2020.

“Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia. (AP)

Also Read | Bryan Brothers Announce Retirement, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan Hang Up Racquets Ahead of US Open 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)