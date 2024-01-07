Former West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Sunday replaced Rashid Khan as captain of MI Cape Town in SA20, beginning on January 10. The Cape Town outfit had initially named ace leg-spinner Rashid as their skipper but the Afghan is still recuperating from his injury. "Rashid Khan is unavailable currently, as he continues his recovery from injury. The MI CT wish Rashid a quick recovery and look to have him back on the playing field soon," the franchise said in a media statement. AB de Villiers Blames T20 Cricket for Short India vs South Africa Test Series, Says ‘Something Has To Change’.

MI Cape Town Official Tweet

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! Kieron Pollard will be captain for MI Cape Town in SA20. Read more: https://t.co/qARqOIPv4T#OneFamily #MICapeTown #SA20 pic.twitter.com/f706kpymJW — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 7, 2024

However, Rashid has been named in Afghanistan's squad to tour India for a three-match T20I series, but he is unlikely to be available. The MI Cape Town will begin their campaign in the tournament with a match against Durban SuperGiants on January 11. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Included, Ibrahim Zadran Named Captain As Afghanistan Name 19-Player Squad for T20I Series Against India.

The Cape Town side has some leading players such as Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone in their ranks.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates appointed West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran as their captain for ILT20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)