Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) Prabhsimran Singh smashed 69 off 34 balls to guide Punjab Kings to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday..

Sent into bat, LSG made 171 for seven.

.Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG with 44 off 30 balls, while Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28) and Abdul Samad (27) too contributed with the bat to some extent.

Arshdeep Singh (3/43) was the most successful bowler for PBKS.

But PBKS chased down the target with consummate ease riding on Prabhsimran's knock, which was superbly complemented by skipper Shreyas Iyer (52 not out off 30) and Nehal Wadhera (43 off 25) as they overwhelmed the target in 16.2 overs.

Digvesh Rathi (2/30) picked up both the wickets for LSG.

Brief Scores.

Lucknow Super Giants: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 44; Arshdeep Singh 3/43).

Punjab Kings: 177 for 2 in 16.2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 69, Shreyas Iyer 52 not out, Nehal Wadhera 43 not out; Digvesh Rathi 2/30).

