The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some exciting games as well some sensational performances from cricketers across several franchises. Most teams have played their three matches in the IPL 2025. One of the teams yet to do it is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will host Gujarat Titans in their next encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are coming out of a victory and RCB are unbeaten so far. They will look to extend their winning run under new captain Rajat Patidar. GT on the other hand have secured a convincing victory against Mumbai Indians and will want commence their away run of games with a win. Virat Kohli Teases Fan With Chennai Super Kings Jersey At An Event After RCB Defeated CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started their season dominantly by winning two matches away from home. They will play their first match at home when they take on GT in Bengaluru. The first two matches for RCB has promised a lot for them and they will look to build on it. GT has a well-skilled pace attack with Karnataka cricketer Prasidh Krishna and former RCB cricketer Mohammed Siraj who know the conditions. It will be an exciting game and fans want rain to stay way as they want to enjoy a full game. Fans eager to get the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match weather forecast, will get the entire information here.

Bengaluru Weather Live

Fortunately for the fans, there is minimal chances of rain during the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The evening in Bengaluru is likely to stay cloudy but it is unlikely that it will rain with a precipitation chance of 1-7% during the duration of the game. The wind is going to stay heavy and due to humidity in the later part of the game, there might be some dew formation. Virat Kohli Meets Mohammed Siraj, Shares Adorable Moment By Hugging Him Ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has historically favoured the batters. It is a high-scoring venue with very short boundaries. The batters will get even bounce throughout and not much turn from the spinners. Lately there has been some dry patches on the pitch, which has helped spinners get some hold and seamers get purchase when they hit the deck hard or use their variations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).