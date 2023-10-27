Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Aiden Markram's 91-run knock powered South Africa to clinch a thrilling 1-wicket win against Pakistan in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

After holding the Pakistani batting lineup at 270 runs in the first inning, the Proteas' batting lineup made no mistake in chasing the given target in a tense ODI World Cup match on Friday.

In the run chase inning, Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged the first wicket of the second inning after he dismissed De Kock for 24 runs in the 3.3 overs (SA 34-1).

Another Pakistani pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up the second wicket after he removed Bavuma for 28 runs in the 9.5 overs (SA 67-2).

Spinner Usama Mir dismissed Rassie van der Dussen in the 18.5 overs for 21 runs (SA 121-3).

Star Proteas batsman Heinrich Klaasen failed to continue his stellar form and was dismissed by Wasim Jr in the 21.4 overs for just 12 runs (SA 136-4).

David Miller who is known for big hits was removed by Shaheen Afridi in the 33.1 overs for 29 runs (SA 206-5).

Haris Rauf picked his first wicket of the game after he dismissed Marco Jansen in the 36.5 overs for 20 runs (SA 235-6).

Usama Mir again picked a big wicket in the game after he dismissed Aiden Markram for 91 runs from 93 balls in the 40.2 overs (SA 250-7).

Gerald Coetzee had to leave the crease after Afridi bagged his wicket in the 41.1 overs for 10 runs (SA 250-8).

Rauf picked his second wicket of the game after dismissing Lungi Ngidi in the crucial 45.3 overs for four runs (SA 260-9).

In the end, Maharaj finished the game in style by smashing a four over the backward square leg to clinch a clinical win against Pakistan.

Shaheen Afridi led the 'Men in Green' bowling attack after he scalped three wickets and gave away 45 runs in his 10-over spell. Rauf, Wasim Jr, and Mir bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Before the first inning, 'Men in Green' won the toss and chose to bat first. Babar's plan did not go in vain as they made 270 runs in the first inning on Friday.

Shafique played a nine-run knock from 17 balls but was dismissed in the 4.3 overs by Marco Jensen (PAK 20-1).

Jansen was successful in taking the two Pakistani openers after he dismissed Imam in the 6.3 overs for 12 runs (PAK 38-2).

In the first powerplay, Pakistan scored 58 runs. Meanwhile, The Proteas picked up two early wickets in the game.

Gerald Coetzee removed Mohammad Rizwan for 31 runs from 27 balls in the 15.5 over (PAK 86-3).

In the 19.4 overs, Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark from 120 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed too could make a huge difference in the game and was dismissed by Shamsi in the 25.1 overs for 21 runs from 31 balls (PAK 129-4).

Babar played a 50-run knock from 65 balls. However, Tabraiz Shamsi bagged his wicket in the 27.5 overs (PAK 141-5).

'Men in Green' reached the 200 runs in the 36.2 overs from 221 balls.Shadab Khan played an attacking knock of 43 runs from 36 balls but Coetzee took his wicket in the 39.4 overs (PAK 225-6).

In the second powerplay, the 'Men in Green' smashed 167 runs and South Africa bagged four wickets.

Shamsi again bagged a big wicket after he dismissed Saud Shakeel in the 42.1 overs for 52 runs (PAK 240-7).

Shamsi picked his fourth wicket of the game after removing Shaheen Afridi for two runs in the 44.2 overs (PAK 259-8).

Mohammad Nawaz had to leave the crease after Jansen dismissed him for 24 runs in the 45.5 overs (PAK 268-9).

Lungi Ngidi picked his first wicket of the match after dismissing Mohammad Wasim Jr for seven runs in the 46.4 overs (PAK 270-10).

In the third powerplay, Pakistani batsmen scored 45 runs and the Proteas took four wickets.

Shamsi and Jansen led the Proteas' bowling attack and picked up four and three wickets respectively in their respective spells. Coetzee bagged two wickets and Ngidi took one wicket.

Brief score: Pakistan: Saud Shakeel 52 (52), Babar Azam 50 (65), Shadab Khan 43 (36); Tabraiz Shamsi 4/60, Marco Jansen 3/43, Gerald Coetzee 2/42 Vs South Africa: Aiden Markram 91 (93), David Miller 29 (33), Temba Bavuma 28 (27); Shaheen Afridi 3/45, Usama Mir 2/45, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2/50. (ANI)

