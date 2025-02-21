New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Last year's Pune Half Marathon race title winner Pradhan Vilas Kirulakar has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after failing a dope test.

Kirulakar, who had won the Pune Marathon in December 2024 with a time of 1 hour 4 minutes and 22 seconds, tested positive for performance-enhancing drug meldonium.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here's Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI .

"A notice of allegation has been issued after his dope sample showed the "presence/use of a prohibited substance (Meldonium) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2)," the AIU said.

The AIU is the independent agency of the World Athletics which manages all aspects of the anti-doping programme for international level athletes.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

The use of Meldonium came to light after tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive for it and got suspended in 2016.

Meldonium is prescribed by physicians to help protect heart tissue by regulating metabolism. It has also been used by neurological clinics to treat patients who have asthenia -- an abnormal lack of energy.

Last month, the AIU had announced the provisional suspension of another Indian long distance runner Madhuri Kal for the "presence/use of a prohibited substance Mephentermine".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)