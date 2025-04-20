Mumbai, April 20: Punjab FC announced their squad for the Kalinga Super Cup ahead of their Round of 16 match against Odisha FC, which will be played tomorrow at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has named the squad comprising the players who were part of the Indian Super League season, where the team finished 10th. He hopes that the mix of experience and youth will take the team ahead in the competition. The match will kick off at 8 PM. Kerala Blasters FC Face East Bengal FC in Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Round of 16 Opener.

Speaking on the announcement, Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, "We have named a squad who have been together for the whole season. The team performed well in the ISL season, even though we could not achieve our target of reaching the playoffs. We will take one game at a time in the competition and hope that we can go far in the competition. We have been training well, and we are ready to perform." Churchill Brothers Clinch I-League 2024–25 Title, Earn ISL Promotion After Inter Kashi Appeal Dismissed.

Punjab have a better head-to-head record against Odisha FC this season, winning one and drawing the other. In the first meeting, they edged past Odisha 2-1, thanks to goals from Nihal Sudeesh and Leon Augustine. In the reverse fixture, the game ended 1-1, with Petros Giakoumakis scoring the goal.

Punjab FC Squad for Kalinga Super Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Ravi Kumar, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ivan Novoselec , Pramveer Singh, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky John Shabong, Vinit Rai, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ashis Pradhan, Filip Mrzljak, Laishram Rishikanta Meitei

Forwards: Asmir Suljic, Petros Giakoumakis, Ezequiel Vidal, Mohammed Suhail F., Ninthoinganba Meetei, Nihal Sudeesh, Luka Majcen, Vishal Yadav, Leon Augustine

Reserves: Omang Dudum, Manav Singh, Singamayum Shami, Nitesh Darjee

Coaching and Support Staff

Head Coach: Panagiotis Dilmperis

Assistant Coach: Konstantinos Katsaras

Indian Assistant Coach: Sankarlal Chakraborty

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Papaioannou Ioannis

Goalkeeping Coach: Manish Timsina

Team Doctor: Dr. Sidak Dhillon

Physiotherapist: Levin Vinod

Team Manager: Kashif Kamran.

