New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) FC Goa defeated Punjab FC in an Indian Super League match with Carl Mchugh scoring the all-important goal in the dying moments of the first half here on Thursday.

Mchugh's goal in the 45th minute ensured his team remained in second place with 45 points from 22 matches, while Punjab FC remained in 11th place with 24 points from the same number of matches.

Punjab FC goalkeeper Muheet Shabir made three acrobatic saves inside the first 10 minutes from back-to-back corner kicks before Udanta Singh sent a shot wide as FC Goa started the match with intent.

There were no clear chances created from thereon as both teams battled hard in the middle to take control of the game until Mchugh gave the visitors the lead in the final minute of the first half.

The Irish midfielder received the ball on the edge of the box from a throw-in, hitting it first time. The shot deflected off Pramveer, who came in for Ivan Novoselec minutes earlier, and found the net.

At the other end, Punjab's attack came through the right wing with Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Muhammad Suhail combining well. Lhungdim did provide some curing crosses into the box but the forwards could not capitalise.

The second half saw very few chances being created at both ends as FC Goa tried to maintain their one-goal lead. The Shers could not capitalise on the half chances they created with Petros Giakoumakis and Lhungdim sending their long-range efforts wide.

It was a proud moment for Punjab FC academy product Vishal Yadav who was brought on in the 80th minute to become the third youngest debutant in ISL history at 17 years and 43 days.

Punjab FC will travel to Hyderabad for their penultimate fixture of the season against Hyderabad FC on March 6. PTI AM

