Star England cricketer Joe Root and former International James Anderson were present at the All-England Lawn-Tennis and Croquet club attending the Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Round of 16 match at the Wimbledon. Anderson and Root met Tennis legend Roger Federer there. They greeted him and had a friendly conversation. Anderson was also spotted taking a picture of Root with his partner. Fans loved to see the legends of two games together and the cricketers enjoying their time and made the pictures viral on social media. 'What A Match' Elated Virat Kohli Shares Instagram Story After Attending Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Wimbledon 2025 Match With Wife Anushka Sharma.

Joe Root, James Anderson Attend Wimbledon 2025

Joe Root, Jimmy Anderson and Roger Federer are in the Royal Box at @Wimbledon 🫡 pic.twitter.com/S1SvJSnaWd — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 7, 2025

How cute it's ❤ Jimmy Anderson taking photos of Joe Root and his wife at Wimbledon 🇬🇧🎾 pic.twitter.com/NXmfKsmiOZ — Suheem (@srhnation) July 7, 2025

