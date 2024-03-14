Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar dwelled into the reasons for the team's defeat in the Ranji Trophy final and said they fell short in batting while the partnership between Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan took the game away from them.

In the second innings, Vidarbha managed to reduce Mumbai to 34/2 and Musheer joined Rahane at the crease.

Both batters added 130 runs to restore Mumbai's dominance in the game. Shreyas Iyer came in and inflicted further wounds on Vidarbha's team with his rollicking knock of 95(111).

Vidarbha's rustic batting display in the first innings which saw them fold up on 105.

"We had a poor first innings. Our batting was clicking throughout, and after getting Mumbai out early in the first innings, we had to bat well. However, we couldn't do that and that's where we fell short in this final. We created a few chances - Musheer's run out chance, and Rahane's LBW going to the umpire's call. However, that partnership took the game away from us, and then the way Shreyas batted to score quickly in a few balls, that took the momentum away from us. (On today morning) We just wanted to play it ball by ball, and defend throughout and try to frustrate them," Wadkar said after the game.

"If we frustrated them, then they would do something silly. We thought of this partnership being the last main partnership because the batters after could defend, but run scoring would be tough. We focused a lot on fielding this season, everyday we did fielding drills. That's how we managed to turn a few games this season," he further added.

Wadkar hailed Mumbai's bowling attack.

"Mumbai bowled really well, especially Dhawal Kulkarni. The pitch was getting difficult to bat, but Mumbai's batters showed great determination," Wadkar said.

On Day 5, Wadkar and Yash Dubey momentarily brought Vidarbha back into the game with their 130-run stand. After Wadkar's dismissal, Vidarbha lost their remaining wickets in the next five overs which led to Mumbai winning the title match by 169 runs. (ANI)

