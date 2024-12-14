Mumbai, December 14: Early lunch was taken on the opening day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. Australia reached 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs when the heavens opened up for the second time, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch. Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as the first session was marred by rain. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Cricketer To Play 100 International Matches Against Australia National Cricket Team, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over as well. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.

Brief Score: Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)