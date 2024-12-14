Virat Kohli reached a personal landmark during IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 when the ace India batter became the second player to feature in 100 international matches against Australia. The ongoing Brisbane Test is Kohli's 100th match against the Australia National Cricket Team all formats combined and is behind Sachin Tendulkar, who played 110 matches against the Kangaroos. Team India Takes Part in Creative Drills During Practice Session With Fielding Coach T Dilip Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Second After Sachin Tendulkar

Most matches played against Australia in International Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar - 110 Virat Kohli - 100* Desmond Haynes - 97 MS Dhoni - 91 Viv Richards - 88 Today, Virat Kohli becomes 2nd cricketer to play 100 matches against Australia in International Cricket.#ViratKohli𓃵 — sudharshan sridharan (@sudharshansrid1) December 14, 2024

