New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India will lock horns against Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group-I Playoff here at the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj backs Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri to give India an early lead as the matches are going to take place on grass courts.

"First of all, I am really excited to be here back at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, and reliving memories which I had playing over here is very special for me. Played some great matches of course and spoke about this tie which is a home tie. It will be fun to see as Ram and Yuki play well on grass so I think we should have the advantage," said two-time Davis Cup finalist Vijay Amritraj to ANI.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Christian Sigsgaard in the first singles encounter of this Davis Cup tie. With Ramkumar ranked 170 in men's singles ATP Rankings and Christian Sigsgaard ranked 824 the Indian starts as a favorite.

"It will be a little more tense if for the first day the points are split. The first day matches make a big difference if they are able to jump ahead and get a 2-0 lead on the first day then obviously it is a must-win for Denmark. The reverse is also true. In the opening match I think Ram should have a clear edge so if Ram can win the first match and Yuki goes in 1-0 up that makes a big difference." explained Vijay Amritraj to ANI.

The doubles match between Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan and Frederik Nielsen-Johannes Ingildsen is expected to be an evenly matched contest as Denmark captain Frederik Nielsen is a 2012 Wimbledon Champion in men's doubles while India's Bopanna is a French Open 2017 champion in mixed doubles but four out of five contests are singles. Therefore, the onus lies on the singles players to give their country the lead. (ANI)

