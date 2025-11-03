New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A magnificent double century for Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda, a ten-wicket-haul by Anukul Roy, an unbeaten century by Hanuma Vihari and a resolute ton by Yash Rathod were the highlights from day three of third round of Ranji Trophy action on Monday.

Starting with the clash between Bengal and Tripura, Bengal had racked up 336 runs in their first innings courtesy a century from Sudip Kumar Gharami (108). Vihari put up a brilliant 121* in 210 balls, with 17 fours and a six, taking Tripura to 273/7, trailing by 63 runs.

Coming to the Jharkhand and Nagaland, after Jharkhand had put up a massive 510/8 declared with knocks from Shikhar Mohan (207 in 303 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes), skipper Virat Singh (105 in 168 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Robin Minz (75 in 31 balls, with three fours and eight sixes), spinner Anukul Roy (8/55) dismantled Nagaland by bundling them out for 154 runs and forcing them to follow on, ending the day at 104/5, with Anukul completed a 10-wicket haul. Nagaland trailed by 252 runs.

In the clash between Tamil Nadu and defending champions Vidarbha, Vidarbha posted 501 runs in their second innings, securing a 201-run lead in response to TN's 291 runs. Vidharbha's standout performers were Yash Rathod (133 in 189 balls, with 15 fours) and half-centurions Dhruv Shorey (82), Aman Mokhade (80), Ravikumar Samarth (56) and Nachiket Bhute (51*). TN ended the day at 6/0, trailing by 204 runs.

Yash overtook stalwarts like Vijay Hazare and Vinod Kambli, joining the batters of first-class average of 60 or more, having 2,280 runs at an average of 60.00, with nine centuries and 10 fifties.

Deepak unleashed an assault on Mumbai bowlers with a brutal 248 in 335 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes, taking his side to 617/6 declared in response to Mumbai's 254 runs in the first innings. Deepak eventually fell to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Mumbai ended the day at 89/0, with Jaiswal (56*) and Musheer Khan (32*) unbeaten. They were trailing by 274 runs. (ANI)

