Sports News | Ranveer Tied 4th After Opening Round of APGC Junior Golf Championship

Hong Kong, May 28 (PTI) Ranveer Mitroo led the Indian charge by carding a steady two-under 69 to be placed tied fourth after the opening round of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship here.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has sent a four-member team to compete in the prestigious tournament.

The 16-year-old Ranveer began his round with birdies on the second and fifth holes before stumbling upon a bogey on the ninth on Tuesday.

The Delhi amateur bogeyed on the 16th after six straight pars but the junior India number one for 2024 showed glimpses of top form by making quick amends with back-to-back birdies on the remaining two holes for his eventual tally.

"I made some good recoveries but also some silly errors. I think an overall improvement about decision-making and execution is something I would want to work on," the youngster said of his performance on the day.

His compatriot Krish Chawla, the current junior India No.1, was placed tied 16th after carding a modest one-over 72.

Krish had a topsy-turvy round as he sank an eagle and three birdies against three bogeys and a triple bogey.

The Indian pair of Ranveer and Krish were placed fifth in the boys team competition with a combined total of one-under 141. The Australian duo of Hamish Farquharson and Cooper Giddings were placed on top of the standings with an overall tally of three-under 139.

In the girls' event, Delhi's Kashika Mishra posted a one-over 73 to be placed tied 10th. Her compatriot Saanvi Somu finished first round in joint 17th spot.

In the mixed team event, the Indian pair of Ranveer and Kashika were lying joint seventh at even-par 142.

