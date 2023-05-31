Dortmund [Germany], May 31 (ANI): German club Borussia Dortmund bids farewell to Raphael Guerreiro and Mo Dahoud.

After a 2-2 draw with Mainz on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund lost the chance to win the Bundesliga title after 11 years.

Crucial and influential player on the pitch like Raphael Guerreiro and Mo Dahoud is set to depart from the club after the end of the season.

Raphael Guerreiro played for Borussia Dortmund for seven years. "The memories I have made here have taught me a lot about myself on the pitch, but also helped me to understand what I really love about football. I will never forget the feeling of playing for this club and defending the colours of BVB!" he wrote on his Instagram.

As per the official website of Borussia Dortmund, "success with Portugal at Euro 2016, he had come to Dortmund in the summer of 2016 and immediately impressed as a strong and technically gifted full-back. The Portuguese international was also used in midfield at times, and he was named Bundesliga Player of the Month in March. He won the DFB-Pokal with BVB in 2017 and 2021."

For Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Guerreiro played 224 matches and scored 40 goals and provided 50 assists.

Mo Dahoud joined BVB in 2017 and made a total of 102 appearances in Black and Yellow as a defensive or box-to-box midfielder.

"We went through ups and downs together, celebrated victories and overcame defeats. For me, it is the end of a very special chapter in my sporting career, and I have made memories and friendships that will last forever. In good times and in bad times," he wrote on Twitter.

As per the official website of the club, "He lifted the DFB-Pokal in 2021, and he also won his first cap for the German senior side during his time in Dortmund.

For Borussia Dortmund, Mo Dahoud played 141 matches and scored five goals and provided 17 assists. (ANI)

