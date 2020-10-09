Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner praised Rashid Khan saying that the spinner is a "world-class bowler" and always delivers in pressure situations after his heroics against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

SRH delivered an all-round performance against KXIP to register a 69-run win over the opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Thursday.

Warner and Jonny Bairstow helped the team post 201 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team. Khan took three wickets while Thangarasu Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs.

Khan conceded only 12 runs from his four overs. In addition, he clinched the wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who played a knock of 77 runs from just 37 balls.

"I was a bit nervous while Nicholas was hitting it over the stands. I have always had high prospects of that kid. I was fortunate to play in Bangladesh with him. You always think, 'What can I do, how can I get him out?' He's (Rashid) a world-class bowler, it's great to have him. He always delivers in pressure situations," Warner said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Warner and Bairstow had stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket in the match. Commenting on the same, Warner said he enjoys batting with Bairstow, who scored 97 runs.

Also, the captain has now shifted his focus on the next game which will be played against Rajasthan Royals on October 11.

"At the moment, I am just a rotating strike for him (Bairstow). We enjoy batting with each other. We tried to negate the swing by coming at them (KXIP bowlers). We have got a tough game against RR, a day game, have to start fresh again," he said. (ANI)

