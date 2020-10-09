Argentina vs Ecuador, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming Online: South American giants Argentina take on Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the CONMEBOL nations which gets underway from October 09 (IST). The Argentina vs Ecuador football match will see Lionel Messing in action as he takes charge of the Argentina national team. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online and free TV telecast of Argentina vs Ecuador, then scroll down for all the information. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala & Other Argentine Players Prepare for ARG vs ECU, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (See Pics).

Ecuador will be looking to begin their campaign to book a place in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Meanwhile, this will be the 36 match between Argentina and Ecuador. No surprises Argentina leads the head-to-head record and have won 20 games, losing five and drawing ten. Argentina have won four and drawn three as they are unbeaten in their last seven outings. On the other hand, Ecuador have won three, lost five and drawn two in their last ten matches. Argentina vs Ecuador: Check Out Predicted Playing XI for ARG vs ECU, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Argentina vs Ecuador, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

Argentina vs Ecuador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the La Bombonera - Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos-Aires. The match will take place on October 09, 2020 (Friday morning) and it has a scheduled start time of 05:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Ecuador Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Sadly, no live telecast or live streaming online of Argentina vs Ecuador football match will be available in India. So, fans will have to look for alternate ways to catch the action live. Football fans can check out social media channels of both the teams along with FIFA’s to get live score updates of the game.

Argentina vs Ecuador Probable Playing XI

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala.

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Angel Mena, Renato Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra.

