Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli blamed their soft dismissals and sloppy fielding for gifting Kolkata Knight Riders a "freebie" in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

Nitish Rana struck a 21-ball 48 after being dropped twice to play a key role in KKR scoring 200/5 after being put into bat. In reply, RCB managed 179/8.

"To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them.

"In the field, we dropped two chances, that cost us 25-30 runs. When batting, we set us ourselves up very well, but then (suffered) four-five soft dismissals."

Chasing 201, RCB got off to a flier with 30 for loss in two overs before Faf du Plessis (17) got out to a wrong one from Suyash Sharma, while Glenn Maxwell (5) also fell cheaply.

Virat Kohli (54) led their run chase before being caught at the deep midwicket boundary with Venkatesh Iyer taking a stunning diving catch.

"Not wicket-taking balls, but we hit straight to the fielders. Even while chasing, after losing wickets, one partnership brought us back in the game. We were one partnership short. We need to stay switched on, and not give away soft plays," Kohli said.

Dedicating the win to his new-born son, the player-of-the-match Varun Chakravarthy said: "I'd like to credit this to my new born son, still not able to see him, I'd like to dedicate it to him and my wife."

Chakravarthy returned with 3/27 that included the wickets Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik.

"(In the) last match, I went for 49 and this match I did well. That's how crazy life is," he said referring to his figures of 1/49 against Chennai Super Kings.

"I was more focused on accuracy rather than more variations. I didn't want to add more variations. I have been working a lot and I'd like to credit AC Pratheepan -- he's been working for me and even Abhishek Nayar. I'd like to thank them.

"I like that challenge (to bowl the difficult overs) and Nitish is giving the ball whenever he wants me to do the job, I am liking it." PTI

