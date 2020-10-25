Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

RCB have replaced pacer Isuru Udana with England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: CSK Hand Monu Kumar Debut As RCB Opt to Bat.

CSK too made a couple of changes with Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar coming in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

Teams:

Also Read | Javier Tebas, La Liga President Feels Lionel Messi Could Damage His Reputation If He Leaves the Spanish League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)