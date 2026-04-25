Seville [Spain], April 25 (ANI): Real Madrid and Villarreal dropped crucial points in the La Liga title race after both sides were held to 1-1 draws against Real Betis and Real Oviedo, respectively, while Barcelona continue to lead the standings.

Los Blancos were forced to share points with Real Betis in their latest outing, missing a key chance to narrow the gap at the table toppers and their archrivals, Barcelona. The stalemate puts added pressure on Madrid, with Barcelona maintaining a strong hold over the title race.

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In another match, Villarreal were also restricted to a 1-1 draw by Real Oviedo, denting their momentum in the race for a higher finish on the table.

These results meant that both Madrid and Villarreal were unable to make gains at a critical juncture of the season, while Blaugrana continued to dominate proceedings at the top.

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As per the current standings, Barcelona lead the table with 82 points, followed by Real Madrid in second with 74. Villarreal are placed third with 62 points, while Atletico Madrid sit fourth with 57, and Real Betis round off the top five with 50 points.

With only a few matches left in the season, Madrid's dropped points could prove decisive in the title race, particularly with Barcelona extending their advantage in recent weeks.

Villarreal, on the other hand, remains in the hunt for European spots but will be disappointed after failing to secure full points against lower-ranked opposition.

As the campaign approaches its final stretch, Barcelona remain the frontrunners, while both Real Madrid and Villarreal will need consistent performances to keep their hopes alive. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)