Madrid, Feb 1 (AP) Real Madrid's winning run ended in stunning fashion after losing at relegation-threatened Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga.

Defender Carlos Romero's late goal beat the La Liga leader and moved Espanyol out of the bottom three.

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Jey Uso Wins Men’s and Charlotte Flair Claims Women’s Rumble Matches, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE.

Espanyol inched two points clear of the drop zone, while Madrid's lead was cut to one point after Atletico Madrid beat Mallorca 2-0 earlier.

Madrid, which found out on Friday that it will face Manchester City in the Champions League knockout playoff round, travelled to Espanyol with 10 victories in its last 11 matches in all competitions.

Also Read | India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SA-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

It dominated and Vinícius Júnior thought he gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute but it was ruled out due to a foul by Kylian Mbappé on Espanyol midfielder Pol Lozano.

Madrid was made to pay for its missed opportunities five minutes from time when Romero volleyed in Omar El Hilali's cross, much to the home fans' raucous — and surprised — delight.

Back to winning waysAtletico went into its match against seventh-placed Mallorca having lost both of its last two league matches and with only two wins in its last four games after a run of 15 consecutive victories.

It took the lead in the 26th minute when Giuliano Simeone sprinted down the right before rolling the ball across the edge of the area for Samuel Lino to fire into the bottom right corner.

Rodrigo Riquelme hit the crossbar with a free kick two minutes from time and provided the through ball for substitute Antoine Griezmann to run onto and delightfully chip the goalkeeper and seal the match in stoppages.

Fifth-placed Villarreal crushed bottom club Real Valladolid 5-1 and Getafe drew with Sevilla 0-0. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)