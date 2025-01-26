Real Valladolid hosted leaders Real Madrid in La Liga 2024-25 and got demolished in the process at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, where Kylian Mbappe scored his first-ever hat-trick for the club, that helped his side complete a 3-0 win. Mbappe's first goal came in the first half, and then his remaining two came in the second, which included an extra time penalty. With this win, Real Madrid have extended their lead in the La Liga 2024-25 points table to four points, with second-placed Atletico Madrid sitting on 45. Vinicius Junior Completes 100 Goals For Los Blancos, Reaches Landmark During Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

